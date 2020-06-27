Charles MArtin

MSgt Charles E. Martin USAF (Ret.) born November 6,1943 in Louisville, Ky. and passed away on June 22, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. He is p receded in death by mother Cora Lee Martin and father Morgan Martin, brother Morgan L. Martin and Survived by brother James W. Martin. Survived by his wife Iris E. Martin, sons Charles M Martin (Michele M.Martin) and Kenneth E. Martin (Lucie A. Martin) grandchildren Proceeded in death by Danielle M. Martin (Nov. 18, 1989 â€' Feb. 16, 2006), Survived by Jared C. Martin, Helena D. Martin, Charles D. Martin, Daniel T. Martin, Finlee J. McLellan-Watson, Cora L Martin, greatâ€'grandchildren Avery D. Martin and Jared C. Martin Jr.

MSgt Charles E. Martin USAF (Ret.) Met his loving wife of 52 years, Iris E. Van Asselberg in Alexandria. La, in 1964 during his assignment at England A.F.B. and married on March 2, 1968. Shortly before his second deployment to Vietnam while serving in the United States Air Force Strategic Air Command (SAC).

MSgt Charles E. Martin USAF (Ret.) served in the US Army, The Alabama Army National Guard from 1962â€'1964 and US Air Force from 1964â€'1986. During his long and distinguished military career he earned many military awards including:

United States Army/Alabama Army National Guard 1962â€'1964

National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle) Medal

United States Air Force 1964â€'1986

Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with Three Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Achievement Medal with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with Six Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Presidential Unit Citation, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Three Oak Leaf Clusters, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon with One Silver Star, NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Readiness Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Overseas Short Turn Ribbon, Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal with Four Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

After his service to our great nation he began a career in Aviation Maintenance working at Boeing (Chennault AFBâ€'CWF). He later went to work at Continental Airlines at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Houston (IAH) and Houston Hobby (HOU) from 1989â€'2011. After his retirement he enjoyed fishing in his pond, gardening, working in his yard and enjoying life with family and friends. He would also want to mention David Martin, who is his nephew and had great respect for. Diana Johnson his sisterâ€'inâ€'law who when called would come at a drop of the hat to help.

Sir Isaac Newton wrote in 1675, "If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of giants." MSgt Charles E. Martin USAF (Ret.) was one of those giants. He will be dearly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him .

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. The Funeral service will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 beginning at 2:00pm at Cashner Funeral home with the graveside service immediately following in Garden Park Cemetery.