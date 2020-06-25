Charles Todd

Charles Ray Todd was born on February 11, 1930, in Alto, Cherokee County, Texas and has passed from this earth to glory peacefully on June 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harrison (Jack) Todd and Bonnie from Alto, Texas; sons, Larry Ray Todd from Conroe, Texas and David Glen Berry from Houston, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Laura, of 48 years; daughters, Gloria Parsons and husband Larry, Dona Berry; son, Paul Berry; daughter-in-law, Pauline Todd; grandchildren, Bandie Taylor and husband Cody, Kim Deleon and husband Rudy, Michael Berry and wife Alex, Christian Berry and wife Sarita, Timothy Berry, Ali Baker and husband Nick. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.

Charles' primary career, based in Houston, was driver of owned/leased big-rig trucks for over thirty-five years. After retirement in 1986, he and Laura moved from their hometown of 40 years to the Conroe/Willis area. Their favorite past time was RVing and camping. They were blessed in extensive travels both national and internationally. He immensely enjoyed his 30 years spent with his new, farming best friend, Billy Walker, and their ability to raise huge annual gardens. Charles also attended Mims Baptist Church for 35 years.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. The Funeral Service will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Cashner Funeral Home beginning at 10:00am with Pastor Mark Stovall officiating the service. Pallbearers for Mr. Todd will be Rudy Deleon, Cody Taylor, Larry Parsons, David Lange, Timothy Berry, Robert Walker and Jr pallbearer will be Ryland Tinh. Honorary: Michael Berry and Christian Berry.

The family expresses sincere gratitude and appreciation to the many friends and neighbors for their love and support. Each of the attending staff of Encompass Home Hospice Care (Rebecca, Roshanda, Tish, Mata) was professional and loving in their tender care, making the process for the past 3 months much easier to bear. Also, special gratitude and appreciation to our friend, Debbie Adams, for her walking with us on this journey for the past 4 years.