Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Judith Burkhalter.

Charlotte Burkhalter, 70 passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born August 26, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas to Albert and Wilhmenia Schindler.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her father Albert Schindler and mother Wilma Schindler. She is survived by her son Wayne Burkhalter, granddaughter Tori Burkhalter, great granddaughter Mia Burkhalter, sister Barbara Payne and husband Buddy, niece Heather Galloway, nephews Buddy Payne III and Thomas Payne.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with rosary to be recited at 4:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow in Garden Park Cemetery.