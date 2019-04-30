On Sunday, April 7, 2019, Charmonte Clara Lorts, loving mother and grandmother, passed from this life at the age of 69. Charmonte was born on July 25, 1949 in St. Louis, MO to Edmond and Violet (Dugan) Lorts. She moved to the Houston area in 1969 where she raised a family and spent the remainder of her life.

Charmonte was an avid animal lover - whether riding horses, raising dogs or even saving snails from sidewalks, these activities always brightened her life. She was a talented artist and calligrapher - her curly, trademarked signature instantly elevated the stature of any document she bestowed it upon. Charmonte was most in her element, however, as a mother to her beloved children and as a surrogate second mother for anyone who entered her home. Her loving energy peaked anytime anyone needed a helping hand, a meal, a favor, or simply a patient ear. Her kindness truly knew no limits. She is loved and will be missed very much

Charmonte was preceded in death by her son, Edmond Eugene Carmack, mother, Violet Clara Lorts, father, Edmond Robert Lorts, and granddaughter, Rachel Rose Lorts-Velasquez. She is survived by her daughter, Charmonte Rebecca Lorts, son, Edmond Robert Lorts II, granddaughters, Violet Lorts-Velasquez and Violet Denise Lorts, brother, Edmond Delano Lorts, and sister, Theresa May Meikle, in addition to many beloved nieces and nephews.

Per her final wishes, Charmonte will be cremated and placed on the grave sites of her mother and first-born son. Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, May 5th, at Southwell Park in Houston, TX.