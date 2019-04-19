Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester Mohr.

Chester (Chet) H. Mohr passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Willis, Texas at age 89. He was born January 16, 1930 in Manchester, CT.

Chet proudly served during the Korean War in the United States Army. Moving to Texas in 1978, he established his own business, Ever-Brite, and stayed in the Spring, TX area for over 30 years. He moved to Lake Conroe and retired in his late seventies. Chet is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Debbie (King) Mohr. He is also survived by his children, Chet (Joan), Jeanne (John), Jon, Margaret (Mark) and daughter-in-law Ann. "Papa" is also survived by grandchildren Chet Walter, Greg, Emma, Ashley, Ben, Connor and Ryan as well as his shelter dog Greta.

Chet was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Eleanora Mohr, siblings, Ed, Jay, Bill, Mike and Marilyn, first wife Grace (Newton) Mohr and too many beloved pets to list here. Chet's family will be welcoming visitors on Monday, April 22nd at Cashner Funeral Home (801 Teas Road in Conroe) from 11:00am to 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter, 8535 TX-242, Conroe, TX 77385. Please note Chet's name on any donations.