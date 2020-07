Every summer my mother Melvoda would pack our bags and send us to her sister house(Aunt Chris). She has 4 boys so she couldn’t do our hair. If we didn’t get it braided before we left home, we we’re screwed. She taught everyone how to swim and her 4 boys taught us how to fight with boxing gloves.



No matter how bad she felt she always said “ Hey baby is everything alright?”I would say “yes ma’am.” Than she would say “Ok Auntie Loves You” in a soft loving nurturing voice.

I’m gonna miss her, but I’m glad she can finally say everything is ok with her. No more pain or suffering.



MAHJ

Aunt Chris TeamJackson loves U

Mashonda Hatchett-Jackson

