Christopher Malone "Chris" Bowie, 48, of Montgomery, died unexpectedly Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born July 14, 1970 in Metairie, Louisiana to Terry Frost and Betty Malone Bowie. Chris lived his life in the northwest Houston area. He and his wife Melissa lived in the Woodforest subdivision. Chris graduated from Cypress Creek High School, obtained his Bachelor of Education degree from Stephen F. Austin University, and his Masters of Education degree from Prairie View A&M. He spent his teaching career in the Cypress Fairbanks ISD where his latest position was Assistant Principle at the Alternative Learning Center.

The loves of his life are his three girls: his wife Melissa, and daughters, Rebecca and Brooke. He is also survived by his parents, Terry and Betty, his sister and husband Diana and David Kimberly and nephews James and Jacob Kimberly along with countless friends, former students and extended family.

A memorial Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, March 20 at 2 p.m. at the Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, 77380. You may leave written memorials at www.shmfh.com