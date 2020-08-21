Cissi (Lynch) Scott, age 69, and long-time resident of Rockwall, TX, passed away on August 18, 2020. She was born February 2, 1951, in Conroe, TX, to James Henry Lynch and Billie Jean (Martin) Lynch. Cissi was a member of First United Methodist Church in Rockwall. Cissi enjoyed a successful 42-year career in real estate. She owned and worked for several successful brokerages. Her last 30 years were with Regal Realtors in Rockwall, Texas. Cissi was a courageous and proud 27-year cancer survivor. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Cissi is survived by her daughter: Jenni Knox and husband Chris; sons: Max Scott and wife Kristi, and Jake Scott and wife Lindsay; grandchildren: Ruby, William, Evie, Hudson, Heidi, Luke, and Hailey; brother: Jimmy Lynch; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church-ML Jones Chapel, 610 S Goliad St, Rockwall, TX 75087. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park. A gathering will take place Sunday evening from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at The Gathering at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall Location. Masks and social distancing will be required for all guests attending the gathering at Rest Haven. A celebration of life will be held following the visitation on Sunday beginning at 6:30 pm followed by a Sunset Toast at 8:00 pm. RSVP if planning to attend: https://everloved.com/life-of/cissi-scott/ In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Cissi Scott Foundation. https://cscottfoundation.org