Clara Earl Butterfras was born on June 15, 1924 in Lufkin, TX and passed away on July 7, 2020 at 96 Years old in Pflugerville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Pflugerville, TX. She is preceded in death by her younger brother, Albert Baggott.

She is survived by her 3 Daughters, Laura Brady (deceased), Deloris Whisenant of Conroe, TX and Beverly Whitesel of Gainesville, FL. She has 10 Grandchildren, Donna Brady, Connie Ojeda, Stacey McKee, Christopher Whisenant, Brian Whisenant, Julie Conway, Jeana Whitesel, Janet Lapani, Keith Whitesel, Kraig Whitesel, 12 Great Grandchildren, and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Clara spent her life in service to her neighbors, her family, her church and everyone she knew. She was a member of The Lovelighters and The Friendship Center, in The Woodlands, TX and enjoyed playing Dominos and Skip-Bo with the Seniors. She was a member of Gateway Baptist Church, Spring, TX.

Service Information

July 14,2020 at 2:00 PM at Rosewood Funeral Home - 2602 S. Houston Avenue, Humble, TX 77396. Phone: (281) 441-2171

Burial following service www.rosewood.cc

Pastor Rick Folkes - Officiating the service