Clara B Simpson Ford of Willis passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 20th at Houston Hospice. Born on a ranch outside of Del Rio, Texas in 1933, she spent her early years in West and South Texas before moving to Houston where she completed her middle and high school grades. Afterward, she attended Houston Business School and later worked for Houston Oil Field Material Company where she met her first husband, Dick Dunham, father of her two children. In 1973, she moved to Conroe where she married her second husband William J. "Bill" Ford whom she married in 1974. Clara was the Director of Special Needs Transportation for the Conroe I.S.D. from 1974 until her retirement in 1984. She describer her job as the most humbling and rewarding work of her life. She created many innovative programs that increased the welfare and safety of Conroe's special needs students and built a team of drivers ("Her Girls") who became her lifelong friends. After retirement, Clara and Bill sold their home and travelled through much of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico for the next six years, eventually settling on a beautiful 10 acre farm they called the "Quite Place" located in Fayette County. They spent the rest of Bill's life enjoying country living and their children and grandchildren. After Bill's death in 2002, Clara sold the Quiet Place and moved several times: to Conroe to be near friends and family, to Alpine, Texas to be near her daughter, and to Lafayette, LA to be near her son and daughter-in-law, and eventually to Willis for her final months to be near her dearest friend, Nancy Cregan. She is survived by her brother, Johnny Simpson and wife Wynelle, daughter Phyllis Dunham of Gainesville GA and New Orleans LA, son Richard Dunham and wife Sue of Halletsville Texas, stepson Jack "Binky" Ford of Schulenberg, grandchildren Wes Dunham of Loveland CO, Wade Dunham ond wife Ashley of Santa Fe TX, Miguel Vomlehn of Alpine TX, Daryl Vomlehn of Cupertino CA, Samuel Vomlehn of Tucson AZ, Jacob Khanek of Schulenberg TX, Cole Khanek and wife Whitney of Wharton TX, and great-grandchildren Peyton and Garret Dunham, Jaxon and Jayden Ford, and Carson and Corbin Khanek. Funeral Services will be held in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel located at 1703 Porter Rd. Conroe, Texas 77301 on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm with interment to follow in the Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery.