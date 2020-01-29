Funeral Services for Clarice Hunter of Conroe, Texas will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors. The Rev. Ray Hyden will officiate. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Garden Park cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at noon in The Chapel.

Mrs. Hunter was born on September 15, 1934 in Eagle Mills, Arkansas and passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 in Conroe, Texas at the age of 85.

Clarice retired from CISD (Special Education department) after many years of service. She was also a talented knitter and cross-stitcher who over the years taught others this special gift and left many cherished pieces for family and friends. Clarice loved people and enjoyed engaging with them, but husband Dale and family was her greatest joy.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Dale E. Hunter siblings: James Smith, Lonnie Smith, Mary Boswell and Lee Smith.

Clarice is survived by her loving family: daughter and son-in-law, Susan and James Willard; son and daughter-in-law, Dale W. and Vikki Hunter; grandchildren, Heath Wayne Hunter, Jason Kyle Hunter and wife Lanayae and James David Willard, II and wife Jodi; great grandchildren, Katelynn Hunter, Stacey Willard, Skylar Willard and Luke Hunter; many nieces, nephews, other dear relatives and friends also survive.

Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons: Heath Hunter, Jason Hunter, David Willard and great grandson Luke Hunter.