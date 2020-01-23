Clayton Ray Twomey, 69, son, brother, friend, husband, father, uncle, cousin, and most importantly, Papa, left this world Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Linda "Pixie" Twomey, of 35 years, daughters Leslie Renae Waymack-Ballard, Erica Marie Anderson and her husband Randall Lee Anderson, Son Clayton Taylor Twomey and his wife Rose Norine Twomey. He also leaves grandsons Drew Ballard, Corbin Ellis Twomey and granddaughters Gracie Leigh Anderson, Harper Rae Anderson, and Claire Evelyn Twomey, Sisters Debra Laverne Stephens and Barbara Ann Ward and husband Gary Ward, and his brother Clinton Earl Twomey. He is also survived by a large extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Clay was a Union Brick Mason for 28 years. He was proud of all the buildings he helped build and made a point to point them out to us in every town. He was an avid fisherman who shared this love with all of his grandchildren. He loved to laugh, make his family laugh and tell embellished stories of cars, fishing, and football.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Montgomery United Methodist Church.

Please visit www.cashnerconroe.com to leave an online condolence or to share a fond memory with his family.