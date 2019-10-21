Cleon Joseph Snoe was born January 17, 1947 and passed away on October 21, 2019. He is survived by his eldest son Jimmy and wife Crystal Snoe, his youngest son Marcus and his wife Tonya Snoe, his grandchildren; Joseph, Jacob, Jazmyn,

Justice, Alexandria and Lexi Snoe, his sisters Elanora Buckner and Bobbie Acreman and brother Freddy Snoe. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Virginia Snoe, his son Joseph Snoe, his brothers; Johnny Snoe, Phillip Hyman and Edward Snoe, his sisters; Jessie Buckner and Ruby Lee Hyman. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6-8pm with the Rosary at 7:30pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. The service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 9am at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis with burial immediately following service at Shephard Hill Cemetery in Willis. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.