Cliff Pumphrey, of Conroe, formerly of Odessa, known to his family as The King of Stubborn" made his last inappropriate and probably sarcastic comment on April 29th very early in the morning. A brilliant man, (according to himself) Cliff drifted through Ector high school in Odessa, Texas, and then the Army and college, graduating, to his family's great relief, from UTPB Odessa in May 1976, with a BA in Broadcasting and Education. He eventually took a teaching position in Conroe after several years of working up the courage to face Jr. high and high school kids. He found that he loved working with students and Conroe ISD was stuck with him after that. He retired in 2014 to the relief of many students. Cliff loved his family, his dogs, smoking, Reese's Cups, "Game of Thrones," beautiful women, and beer... not necessarily in that order. He loved to tell stories, and you could be sure that at least 25 percent of every story was true. Cliff did not live an average life. He mostly did what he wanted, when he wanted, where he wanted, laughed inappropriately at every chance, and loved who he wanted to love. He often made sarcastic statements that were, while often inappropriate, they were always right to the point as he saw it. He is survived by his three children, Michelle Pumphrey, Chip Pumphrey, and Cheryl Rollman-Tinajero, his brother Henry (Hank) Enriquez and his dogs Bo and Piddle, along with in-laws and outlaws and many friends. There will be no viewing since his family refuses to honor his request to have him standing in the corner of the room with a can of Miller beer, 'The Champagne of Beers' in his hand, a cigarette in his mouth and a cap on his head, so that he would appear natural to visitors. Since funeral services probably won't be allowed in any reputable house of worship, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held later. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Cliff's life in their own way; raising a glass of your favorite beverage in his memory would be quite appropriate. Cliff died when he rushed into a burning pet store to save a litter of purring, adorable kittens. Or maybe not. He might have been just rushing into a bait store to buy minnows for cat fishing. We all know how he liked to tell stories.



