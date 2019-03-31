Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Donald Barnes.

Clifford Donald Barnes passed away on March 28, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. He was born on October 24, 1925 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Clifford Barnes and Ruth Nellis Barnes.

Clifford is survived by his sons, Clifford Donald Barnes II and wife Eva of Magnolia, Texas, Thomas Joe Barnes and wife Mary Ann of Waller, Texas and James Rodney Barnes and wife Annette of Waller, Texas; grandchildren; Tania Hotchkiss and husband Glenn, Clifford Donald Barnes III and wife Abbasenia, David Michael Barnes, Ashton Gloria Barnes, James Rodney Barnes II and wife Kinsey and Jacob Thomas Barnes; great grandchildren; Ian Hotchkiss, Adam Hotchkiss and Kaylee Harper Barnes.

Funeral service will be at Cashner Funeral Home on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00am with Thomas Barnes officiating. Burial will be in the Garden Park Cemetery.