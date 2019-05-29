Clinton Duncan was born March 27, 1932 to Clarence Clinton and Annie Lou Matchett Duncan. He passed away peacefully May 27, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He married the love of his life, Christine Melissa Hewitt, Jan. 16, 1953. Together they raised four children. He served in the United States Army from April 1953 till April 1955, during the Korean War being honorably discharged. Just prior to deployment, the war ended. He held various jobs as a newlywed and father of a growing family. In 1957 he went to work for the United States Postal Service as a clerk/carrier/mail handler in the Conroe Office. After four years he became a Rural Carrier on Route 4 which he served till his retirement 26 years later. After retirement he stayed active gardening, welding, anything outdoors. He was a member of the New Waverly Church of Christ until his passing. He sincerely loved his personal family as well as his church family.

He is survived by his four children: William Duncan (Billie), Marion Norris (Frank), Carlton (Dorothy Sue), Gerry (Melissa), 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandsons. Three brothers and one sister also survive him: Billy Ray (Esther), Donald (Sandra), James Duncan, Barbara Purvis ( Clifford) along with numerous nieces and nephews and many friends, His special four-legged child, Mollie Bee, who gave him the strength and desire to live life without his beloved "Chris" also survives him.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years and 10 months: Christine, his parents, two brothers: William C and Roy Gene Duncan, and one grandson: Anthony Wesley Duncan.

Visitation will be from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday June 1, 2019 with the Funeal service beginning at 2:00 pm at Cashner's Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas, the graveside service will immediately follow with a Military Service in Garden Park Cemetery.