Clyde Marsau 1934 - 2020 Clyde David Marsau passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 in Conroe, TX. Clyde was born on July 23, 1934 in Tulsa, OK to Anita Harriet East and Ervin Earnest "Mike" Marsau. He was a member of the Tulsa Central High School class of 1952. He attended the University of Oklahoma on a football scholarship, where he met his future wife, Ann Marie Peebles, who was a member of the cheerleading squad. He was also a proud and active member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. In 1956, Clyde and Ann married and proceeded to have two children, Michael Richard Marsau and William Scott Marsau. Following graduation, Clyde served for three years as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Artillery in Manassas, VA. In 1960, the family moved to Roswell, NM, where Clyde worked for Transwestern Pipeline Company and continued his service in the Army Reserves, eventually being promoted to Major. He continued to work for Transwestern Pipeline, later becoming Texas Eastern, for the entirety of his professional career. After relocating to Houston with Texas Eastern, Clyde and Ann later decided to retire to April Sound on Lake Conroe in 1995. During his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, tennis, and spending time outdoors with his wife and grandchildren. An avid bass fisherman, he participated in many tournaments during his retirement. He found great joy spending time on Lake Conroe and loved to share this with his family. Clyde is preceded in death by his parents, Anita and Ervin Marsau, his brother, John Marsau, and his wife, Ann Peebles Marsau. He is survived by his sons Mike Marsau (Blythe) and Scott Marsau, his grandchildren Ashton Marsau Underbrink (Bob), Ellen Marsau Burger (Kenny), Jack Marsau and David Marsau, and his great-granddaughters Arlo and Etta Underbrink. Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, plans for a memorial service will be delayed until a later date. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center - gifts.mdanderson.org.

