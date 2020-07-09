"As is a tale, so is life: not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters." ( Seneca ) And so begins this tribute to Courtney Moore (Chapman) Niebur who passed suddenly from this life too young, too soon May 7, 2020, the result of a tragic accident. The final ultimate gift of Courtney's loving and giving nature was her commitment to be an organ donor.

Courtney was born on Mother's Day, May 9, 1971 in El Paso, Texas to William Moore Chapman, Jr. (Bill) and Sally (Hartford) Chapman and was welcomed by her loving sisters, Carrie and Christie. With her family she moved and lived in Lawrenceville, IL, New Fairfield, CT, and Spring, TX where she graduated from Klein High School. Through these years Courtney enjoyed horseback riding, volleyball, and especially her Spring-Klein softball. To these she added work and an active social life with friends who still remember her fondly.

Following high school, Courtney studied music and earned a degree from The Dallas Institute of Art and then worked at Zrock Radio Station and First Preston in Dallas. Her life blossomed with her marriage to Alan Niebur in November, 2000, a move to Rockwall, and the birth of a son Nicholas Moore in November, 2001 on Thanksgiving Day. Very early in Nick's life his parents made the major decision that Courtney would be a stay-at-home Mom and from this early commitment they never wavered. Two years later, on Thanksgiving Day their daughter Peyton Hartford was born. November became a very special month for the Niebur family!

Subsequent years revolved around family life and the children's activities of hockey and baseball for Nick and equestrian and musical performance for Peyton. Courtney's main role by choice and source of happiness was to support her family. When reminded that her children could do laundry and make lunches, she responded, "Yes, I don't have to do it, but I GET to." Her engagement with her family was not by chance; it was a valued priority and philosophy. The children's friends gravitated to the Niebur home and Courtney's warm hugs, treats, and fun, many calling her Mama C. Children and animals were always welcome guests. Apart from the home, Courtney's place of happiness was at the Barn where she spread her caring and enthusiastic spirit, usually with treats for the people along with horses and the barn dogs, while working with Peyton and her horse Kozan, earning her the special title of Barn Mom and being addressed as MomCourtney. Attending services at Lake Point Church was also a selected activity that Courtney appreciated.

Noted most definitely must be her intense, beautiful, caring relationships with her parents, sisters, and nephews and Alan's special family who loved and were sincerely loved by Courtney. Included in her dedicated love were all her pets, especially Roo, Kanga, Kota, and Kozan.

Beyond the facts of her life, the most important aspect of Courtney's life was her energetic, happy, friendly, fun, loving and caring personality. She loved music, danced in the kitchen, loved plants, had a fantastic memory, was an avid reader, and thoroughly enjoyed cooking for her family. She engaged associates by name in stores she frequented, and was a good friend to her neighbors and especially helpful to those who were elderly. Courtney enjoyed being with Alan, Nick, Peyton, animals, and others like her who prioritized the simple joys of life. Frequent communication via text, phone, and email with those she loved was a must for her and thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated by the recipients. Loving, caring, and helping others through frequent, generous acts of kindness were the essence of Courtney's life and source of her happiness. The world was definitely a better place because she lived.

Courtney is survived by her devoted husband Alan and their precious children Nicholas and Peyton, whom Courtney loved beyond life itself, her parents Bill and Sally Chapman, her sisters Carrie Demaree and husband Mike and Christie Pitts and her husband Jason, her nephews Hayden, Heath, Will, and Cole, her parents-in-law Maynard and Marilyn Niebur, brother-in-law Craig, sister-in-law Jocelyn Niebur and nieces Allison and Lindsey Niebur. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Dale Niebur. Courtney is also survived by her many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who shared mutual love, friendship, and fun with her. She will be joyfully remembered and intensely missed!

"What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us." (Helen Keller) And finally, "Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened." (Dr. Seuss) and all who knew Courtney and benefited from her time with us!

The planned memorial celebration of Courtney's life has been postponed until a time when it is medically safe to gather together. We hold her memory vividly until then and thereafter. Our family sincerely and deeply appreciates all the beautiful and genuine expressions of love, sympathy, and support that we have received and will cherish.

The process to establish a scholarship at Rockwall High School in Courtney's memory has begun. It will be awarded annually to a graduating senior who best exemplifies Courtney's caring and giving spirit.

If it is your custom or you feel inclined to make a memorial contribution in memory of Courtney, the following are suggested, based on Courtney's delight in and caring for children and animals. St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (800-478-5833) or Patriot Paws, 254 Ranch Trail, Rockwall, TX 75032 (972-772-328) or a special charity of your choice.