1/
Cynthia Herschmann
1938 - 2020
Cynthia Montalbano Herschmann, age 81, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born July 28, 1938 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cynthia was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana Her parents Anthony and Ellen Montalbano worked hard to spoil both their beautiful daughters, Cynthia "Nick" and Gene. Parochial schools provided her education as well as a myriad of activities, sports, dances, Mardi Gras balls... that formed Cynthia into her young adulthood. After graduating form the Academy of Holy Angles, Cynthia married and began her first career of motherhood, raising 3 children. After raising her children into their academics, Cynthia, herself returned to school and obtained her Associates Degree in Accounting. She soon thereafter began her career in accounting for Mitchell Energy & Development until her retirement. She maintained a strong faith throughout her life. A longtime resident of Oak Ridge North, Cynthia was fortunate to be an active, founding member of both St. Edwards Catholic Church in Spring, TX as well as St. Simon & Jude Catholic Church in The Woodlands, TX. Cynthia maintained a lifelong passion for her favorite sport's team: the LSU Tigers. She also cheered heartily for her Houston Astros and the Dallas Cowboys. Her greatest passion was her "Adoration" of all her grandchildren; watching and cheering them through all their activities from Baseball, Basketball, Ballet, Dance, Football, Cross-Country, Track, Orchestra and Drama.

Cynthia was preceded in death by daughter Michelle Herschmann; father Anthony Montalbano; mother Mary Ellen Montalbano; brother-in-law William Treadway.

Cynthia is survived by son Richard B. Herschmann, JR. and wife Patricia; daughter Sherri Herschmann Battle and husband Scott; son Keith Anthony Herschmann and wife Tami; sister Gene Burke and husband Bob; grandchildren Anthony "Drew" and wife Megan, Jacob, Rachel, Tyler, Maritza, Adam, Tristan, and Galen; nieces Michelle Darby and husband John, and Suzanne Silverstein and husband Tom.

A memorial service for Cynthia will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at St. Edward Catholic Church, 2601 Spring Stuebner Rd., Spring, TX 77389.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.forestparkthewoodlands.com for the Herschmann family.

Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
9363215115
