Cynthia Earleen Lyon of Conroe, Texas passed away in her home on December 23, 2019. She was born in Houston on October 10, 1946, and resided in the area all her life.

Cynthia is survived by her husband Gerald Lyon, three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Douglas Gibbs.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests all rememberances to be directed to the .