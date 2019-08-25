On Friday, August 23, 2019, Cyrus Benjamin Keith Jr., loving brother, husband, and father of three children, passed away at the age of 86.

C. Ben was born on January 24, 1933 in Houston, TX to Cyrus Benjamin and Ann Elizabeth Keith (Outlaw). He received his Masters degree from the University of Houston, and he worked in education for 42 years in Houston and Nacogdoches. Later in life C. Ben found and married the love of his life, Patsy Ann Keith (Hall).

C. Ben had a passion for several things. He loved teaching, working in the yard, observing and nurturing animals, farming and ranching. In addition to these, he was a skilled musician and loved to sing. He combined his love for all these things through gifting his knowledge to others. He was a Master Mason at the San Jacinto Lodge in Willis, Tx. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

C. Ben was preceded in death by his father, Cyrus, and his mother, Ann. He is survived by his wife Patsy, his three children, Ben, Linda, and Ann Chere, his step-daughter Suzie, his sister Sue-Anna, and several grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A viewing will be held at Cashner Funeral Home from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 and the funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Cashner Funeral Home on 801 Teas Rd., Conroe, Tx 77303.