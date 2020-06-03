Dale DeRouen, 87, of Anderson, Texas, passed away on May 28th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was born to parents Odile and Leonel DeRouen, on September 10, 1932, in Port Arthur Texas. In 1950 Dale graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in Port Arthur, Texas and received a degree in Math from Texas A&M University in 1954. Dale was a proud Endowed Member of the Texas A&M 12 th Man Foundation. Dale is survived by his daughters Della DeRouen and Annette Gray, his son Duane DeRouen, and his daughter-in-law Karen DeRouen. Dale (Gramps) is also survived by grandchildren Jenna Hotchkiss and husband Parker, Dane Gray, Chance Gray, Dax DeRouen, Link DeRouen, and great-grandchild Oliver Hotchkiss. Dale was predeceased by parents Odile and Leonel DeRouen, older brother Laddie, younger sisters Doris and Sharon, and ex-wife Jeanette. Dale was a walk-on for the Texas A&M track team under Colonel Andy Anderson. He eventually won the Southwest Conference mile championship in 1953 and was the captain of the Texas A&M track team in 1954. He had many stories about his days there that he often shared. After graduating from Texas A&M University in 1954 Dale spent 3 years in the Air Force flying B-47 bomber planes in peacetime. Dale then received one of the first Computer Science degrees from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas and shortly after that started a 33-year career at Texaco. He married Jeanette DeRouen and all three kids (Della, Annette and Duane) were born in Port Arthur Texas. After a 2-year stint living in Trinidad in the West Indians where he set up a computer system for their Texaco plant, the family settled in Conroe, Texas outside of Houston. Upon retiring from Texaco, Dale eventually moved to Anderson Texas near College Station. Dale was known for his love of sports. While in Port Arthur he coached the St Catherine school basketball team and managed and played in the men's competitive fastpitch softball league for many years. He later coached youth baseball, basketball and football in Conroe. Dale spent many years attending his kids and grandkids sporting events. And once those days were over, he then dedicated his time to supporting Texas A&M sporting events. Please see CallawayJones.com Tributes if you would like to leave a message. After a private ceremony, his interment will be at the Aggie Field of Honor Cemetery on the Memorial Wall that faces Kyle Field in College Station.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jun. 3 to Jun. 16, 2020.