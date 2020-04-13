Dana Hall

Dana Lynn Hall of Montgomery, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Dana was born in Houston, Texas, to James Lane Hall and Saundra Faye Hall on September 16, 1969. She graduated from the University of Texas, Austin, with a Bachelor of Arts degree on December 21, 1992. Dana was an active member of The Crossing Church, in The Woodlands, Texas. She is survived, by sons Christian Lynn Kindred and wife Nicole, and Sean Patrick McMinn, father and mother, James Lane and Saundra Faye Hall, and sister Karen Rene' Boeker, many cousins and friends, and her beloved dog, Riley. She is preceded in death by her brother, James Tyre Hall. Although her life was brief, her memory lives on. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 14, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. (Due to Covid-19 regulations, instructions will be given upon arrival.) Funeral services will be live streamed from The Crossing Church in The Woodlands, Texas, on Wednesday, April 15, at 11:00 a.m., with final interment at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston, Texas.


