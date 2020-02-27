A life beautifully lived and filled with love deserves to be remembered. Please join us as we celebrate the life of Dana Beaschler Schiffman.

Dana was born April 27, 1946 in Washington D.C. and raised in Atlanta Georgia. In 1976 she moved to Texas. She is survived by her husband Richard Schiffman, son Curtis Hicks, step-daughter Kamy Schiffman, daughter Constance Alvarez, and step-son Todd Schiffman. Dana's interest was focused on music and she was active in church choirs. She had even performed in Carnegie Hall. Dana traveled to several countries and sang in churches in many of them. Her professional career was at Clarewood House as the Activity Director. She retired in 2008 when she moved to Conroe, Tx. She was a member of Wildwood United Methodist Church choir, Welcome Neighbors Club, a neighborhood Bunco club, and a bridge group known as the Golden Girls. Dana was a folk art creator. She was loved by all that knew her and she returned that love.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Wildwood United Methodist Church.

8911 FM 1488

Magnolia, Texas 77354

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the choir and music arts department at Wildwood United Methodist Church..