Daniel James Camillo III, 34, of Conroe was born on March 25, 1986 to Daniel and the late Tori Camillo. He passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2020. A visitation will be held on Friday May 22, 2020 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm in the McNutt Funeral Home chapel. Dan was a first-born child and grandson to Dan and Maryanne Camillo. He was greatly loved by his friends and family; referred to by most as a gentle giant. Dan was so tender-hearted with a sweet and gentle soul; he never met a stranger and was a good friend. Dan was a great student and an excellent athlete, excelling at football and weight training. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially at his grand-parents' house, fishing, riding four-wheelers, dirt bikes, and motorcycles. His greatest pleasures were spending time with his dad, pestering his sisters, and teasing his mother, Paula. Dan and his father were so much more than just father and son- they were best friends. Dan's presence will be greatly missed in the lives of all he knew. He was the best son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend that anyone could have ever asked for. Dan, we will love and miss you. Dan is survived by his loving parents Dan and Paula Camillo; sisters Kate and Padan Camillo; grandmother Maryanne Camillo and spouse William Burgos; grandfather C.A Petty; grandmother Pam Payne; Uncle Pat and Kay Camillo; as well as numerous cousins, other family members and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Tori Camillo; sister, Tiffany Camillo; grandfather, Dan Camillo Sr.; grandmother, Linda Petty; aunt, Angelic Holladay; and cousin, Kody.