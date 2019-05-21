Danny Wayne Denton's last breath on earth and first breath with our Lord and Savior was on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his home in Tooele, Utah by the side of his loving wife of 43 years. He began his journey on August 21, 1946, as the son of Eugene Sherrick Denton and Dorothy Mae Nunemaker Denton in Rochester, Indiana.

Danny was a Vietnam veteran who served with the 1 st Calvary Airborne in the US Army.

Danny met the love of his life, Libby (Susan Lisabeth) Perry in 1976 in Eagle Pass, Texas. While dancing their belt buckles hooked and two weeks later, they were married. Together they had two children, Danielle Renee and James Jared, along with the blessing of eight grandchildren.

Danny was a huge part of the community and gave back to those in need. He was a very active member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, as well as a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. You could always find him participating in several golf scrambles, volunteering, and working around the golf course. His love for others, (and golf), as well as his giving heart and spirit are what made Danny well respected and loved. During the warmer months, you would always find Danny working on the local golf course keeping the grounds up; something he loved dearly.

He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father and his two brothers, Larry Eugene and Jerry Lee. He is survived by his loving wife, Libby, his daughter and son-in Law, Danielle and Greg Johnson of Montgomery, Texas, his son and daughter-in law, James and Randi Denton of Durant, Iowa and his eight grandchildren; Shelbie Danelle, Tanner Lane, Savannah Lynn, Terrence Lynn, Hunter Ray, Daniel John, William David and Emily Kathleen.

Danielle and James want to thank the Tooele Community for loving on their father the last 20 years and treating him as their own.

Please join us in celebrating Danny's life:

TEXAS - Saturday, June 8, 2019 - 5:00 - 7:00pm, The Johnson Home (Danny's Daughter),267 Carriage Trail, Montgomery, TX 77316.Please feel free to stop by anytime to share your stories, drink a beer, have a bite to eat and love on the family.

UTAH - Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11:00 am, The Moose, 1100 E. Vine Street, Tooele, Utah 84074

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Danny Denton Memorial Fund at America First or mail checks made payable to the Danny Denton Memorial Fund to c/o Danielle Johnson, 267 Carriage Trail, Montgomery, TX 77316. The funds will be used for an annual scholarship in Danny's honor to a high school graduating senior that will be pursuing golf in college.

The family send their most sincere thanks for the outpouring of love, support and prayers.