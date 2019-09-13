Dartha Lynnette Hanson, 59, of Normangee passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1959 in Conroe, TX to her parents, Mary and John Squyres. She was the seventh child of eight. Dartha was known for caring graciously for friends and animals. She knitted and did crochet creating many beautiful pieces that she enjoyed sharing with her daughters. Dartha enjoyed reading, collecting, and creating beautiful pieces of art and craft work. She had a colorful and unique sense of humor that kept everyone on their toes. She was always ready to help others, be it with food, advice, or clothing. Dartha will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Spell and her husband, Larry, and their children, Wesley and Logan Spell, and Jaclyn Paxton and her son, Chance Paxton; her husband, Ronnie Hanson; and a host of loving friends and extended family members.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 21st at First Baptist Church, Normangee with Pastor Bob Shirly officiating.

Cremation arrangements are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

