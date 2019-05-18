A Celebration of Life will be held for David Alan Linn, 66, of The Woodlands, Texas on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Grace Crossing, 105 FM 1488, Conroe, Tx 77384.

Mr. Linn was born on November 6, 1952 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Walter G. Linn and Helen L. (Johnson) Linn. He passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas. David started off early in his career as an air traffic controller. He then later landed into the hardware industry where he spent over 35 years as a well-respected salesman and manager. David was strong in body, in spirit, and in commitment. From his education to his career these characteristics could be seen. David was extremely loyal. His faithfulness to the important people in his life could be seen in the way he steadfastly maintained ties with his family and childhood friends. David spoke openly of his admiration for the love of his life, Beth and especially, his children and how proud he was of all their individual achievements. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Helen Linn. He is survived by his loving family: wife of 32 years, Beth A. Linn and his children, Lisa Heggestad and husband, Gary Moore, Michael Linn and wife, Charli and Paige Linn. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Arenas and husband, Fred and his brother, Dennis Linn and wife, Mary, as well as, his grandchildren, Brandon Heggestad and wife, Elizabeth, Jordan Adams and Josie Linn and his great grandchildren, Kashton, Haidyn and Blake. Numerous other nieces, nephews, other dear relatives and friends also survive.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Healing with Love, a non-profit organization based in Tomball, TX.