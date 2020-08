David Christopher Tucker, beloved son of Stephen and Lauren Tucker, and brother of LaVonne Tucker and Brent Tucker passed away in his sleep on August 6, 2020. He left behind three loved nieces, Ariel, Katie and Whitney Tucker, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins in Californa and other parts of the country. We are thankful he is at rest with his Savior, but greatly missed by his surviving family.