David E. Davis of Cleveland, Texas, 69, born September 4, 1949 in San Jose, California to his parents Mary and Bill Davis, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Whispering Pines Nursing Home following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Gwyn (Dodd) Davis, his daughters, Joy Davis of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Laura Davis McSwain and husband Kevin of Conroe, and son, Jason Kyle Backhus and wife Kimberly of Conroe, three grandchildren, Allison Backhus, Kynlee McSwain and Eli McSwain; his Mother, Mary A. Davis of Prague, Oklahoma, and brother, Glen Davis and wife Mitzi of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is preceded in death by his father, William E. Davis.

Dave was always known for his outgoing never- met -a- stranger attitude. In his 69 years on this earth he accomplished many things, graduating from Oklahoma State University with a football scholarship and then spending a short time on the Kansas City Chiefs roster thanks to his love and talent for football. After that Dave worked on a Dude Ranch and was a pilot. Following a job offer in Houston, he met his wife Gwyn and settled down until his departure from this earth. He touched so many with his big heart and his unmistakable laugh.

His services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel, located at 1703 Porter Road, Conroe, Texas 77301. Inurnment will be at a later date in Morgan Cemetery, located in Cleveland, Texas.