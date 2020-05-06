David Hagan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Hagan, 75, passed from this life on May 5, 2020. David was born January 13, 1945 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to David and Katie Hagan. David's family moved to Texas in 1958. David attended Willis High School. At the age of 22, David joined the U.S. Army, he completed basic training at Ft. Polk Army base in Louisiana. From 1968 to 1969 he served in the 1st Infantry Division during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home to Willis, Texas he worked for the Texas Highway Department Maintenance Division in Conroe, Texas for a short time. In 1969, David joined the Houston Police Department where he served over 20 years; he retired in 1990. He then returned to Willis and performed numerous odd jobs until he retired (again) in 2014. Those preceded in David's death include his parents, David and Katie; brother, Bobby Kay; and sister Jackie Lou. He is survived by his children: Cheryl Hagan King, Karen Sue Hagan, John David Hagan, Celeste Johnson, Cassi Jo Hutchinson; grandchildren: Kristina Traylor, Brittni Hagan, Christopher King, and Caden Hutchinson; great-grandchildren: Matthew Pomilla, Carwyn Fagan, and Kason Traylor. David loved spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren, as well as riding motorcycles, fishing, and camping. Family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dwayne Cooper officiating. Interment will follow in Willis Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 6 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory
1703 Porter Road
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2724
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved