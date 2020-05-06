David J. Hagan, 75, passed from this life on May 5, 2020. David was born January 13, 1945 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to David and Katie Hagan. David's family moved to Texas in 1958. David attended Willis High School. At the age of 22, David joined the U.S. Army, he completed basic training at Ft. Polk Army base in Louisiana. From 1968 to 1969 he served in the 1st Infantry Division during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home to Willis, Texas he worked for the Texas Highway Department Maintenance Division in Conroe, Texas for a short time. In 1969, David joined the Houston Police Department where he served over 20 years; he retired in 1990. He then returned to Willis and performed numerous odd jobs until he retired (again) in 2014. Those preceded in David's death include his parents, David and Katie; brother, Bobby Kay; and sister Jackie Lou. He is survived by his children: Cheryl Hagan King, Karen Sue Hagan, John David Hagan, Celeste Johnson, Cassi Jo Hutchinson; grandchildren: Kristina Traylor, Brittni Hagan, Christopher King, and Caden Hutchinson; great-grandchildren: Matthew Pomilla, Carwyn Fagan, and Kason Traylor. David loved spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren, as well as riding motorcycles, fishing, and camping. Family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dwayne Cooper officiating. Interment will follow in Willis Cemetery.