David I Miller left this world peacefully and surrounded by loving family on August 13, 2020. He was born July 17, 1937 in Dallas, TX, to the late Earl and Ruby Miller and had a childhood filled with summer visits to the Findley Family Farm in Pottsboro, TX and traveling to job sites with his father, a Pipeline Engineer. He attended schools at South Oak Cliff in Dallas and was a member of the first graduating class at the new South Oak Cliff High School. In the 8th grade, he met his one and only love, Jo Anne Levy. The two of them led busy lives with all types of activities, including Square Dancing, ROTC and sports.

In 1958, Jo and David were married, and as David said, "After crowding a four year curriculum into five years" at Texas A&M University, graduated with a degree in Geology in 1959. He went on to obtain his Masters Degree in Geology and with wife, Jo and two daughters, began serving a two-year obligation to Uncle Sam. He was a Captain in the Army at the Ammunition Procurement and Supply Agency in Joliet, IL. After an honorable discharge, David, Jo and three daughters moved to Kingsville, TX to begin his career with Humble Oil. Four years later, with his family of Jo, three daughters and finally one son, moved to Houston, TX, where he helped to develop Exxon's computer system for the management of their worldwide reserves of oil and gas. In 1976, David was transferred to Andrews, TX to serve as District Geologist of northwest Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Then in 1980, moved to Midland, TX with Exxon. After a stint working for Henry Petroleum, David remained active in the oil and gas industry, as an independent, for many years all the while owning and operating with Jo, a teacher supply store, Creative Schoolhouse, with locations in Midland, Lubbock and Odessa.

As retirement loomed, and after selling the business, David and Jo moved to Conroe, TX to be near their ever growing family of 36 and counting. Through the years, David's humor, good nature and hard work ethic benefitted many lives in every place he lived.

He was a Century Club member of MD Anderson's Blood Bank, a registered member of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, served as Board Member of Westland YMCA, served as President of the Bonham Elementary PTA during the first year of integration in Houston, served as Elder in the Presbyterian Church and opened his home to many foster children and many, many Girl Scout Cookies. After retiring, David continued to volunteer with groups from First Presbyterian of Conroe at The Salvation Army, Family Promise and other Wednesday night functions. He was known as the Expert for washing the big pots and pans and was proud of that distinction. The Miller home continued to be a Girl Scout Cookie Cupboard for many years.

David's devotion to his family and friends was a special gift to all. He rarely referred to himself, but always his family. Dependable, Persevering, Sacrificial and Loving are all words to describe him and he will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jo; his children - Marjanna Russell (Steve), Montgomery, TX, Lisa Jenkins (Jim), Montgomery TX, Rebekah Miller-Levy, Stephenville, TX, Mark ( Melissa), Anna, TX and a sister Joyce Wuthier of Denver, CO.

Grandchildren are Erin (Tanner), Michael, Emily (Ketan), David (Shannon), Michel, Jamie, Jessica (Cale), Julianne (Brendan), James and Jessie. Great Grandchildren - Cameron, Landon, Odilon, Sobian, Lumin, Jack, Miriam, Eleanor, Lewis and Owen.

A Celebration of David's life will be held at a later date at the Aggie Field of Honor in College Station, TX. In lieu of flowers, David requested that donations be made to Presbyterian Children's Home and Services, Wounded Warriors or the organization of your choice.