Mr. David Kenneth "Dave" Gleason Sr., of Conroe, Texas, passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

Dave was born in Wellsville, NY on March 13, 1941, to Kenneth and Ruby Gleason. He was a graduate of Wellsville High School (1959) and finished his education at Oswego State Teacher College, with a degree in Industrial Arts. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1962. In June of 1964, he married his childhood sweetheart and soulmate, Barbara (Ackerman) Gleason who remained by his side until his passing.

Dave began his career as an industrial arts teacher in Greenwood and Whitesville NY. Later, he worked for The Air Preheater Company in Wellsville NY, Ingersoll Rand in Painted Post NY, Bechtel in San Francisco CA and retired from Bechtel in Frederick MD.

While Dave's career was very important to him, he was ruled by love for his family and a keen sense of adventure. While raising his children, he took time off every summer to spirit them off into the woods in Canada or to the beaches in North Carolina or to any number of offbeat, off road destinations for camping and fishing. As a youth, he attained the rank of Life Scout and carried his love of nature throughout his life. In retirement, Dave and Barbara parted with most of their worldly goods and spent 3 years roaming and exploring the lower 48 states. In 2003, they settled in Conroe, Texas and became active members of The Vineyard Church of Conroe.

Dave was preceded in death by his father Kenneth, his mother Ruby and his sister Anita and son Joey Keib, all of Wellsville NY. Those left to cherish his memory include his partner and wife Barbara Gleason of Conroe, TX; sister Loraine Moran of Wellsville NY; son David (Wanda) Gleason of Conroe TX, son Matthew (Kim) Gleason of Spring, TX; brother-in-law Richard Ackerman of Humble TX; grandchildren Alexander Gleason of Philadelphia PA, Nicole Gleason of Spring TX, Kenneth Gleason of Houston TX, Michael Gleason of Houston TX; nieces and nephews Daniel (Sharon) Keib, Kandra (Kevin) Garwood, Robin (Gary) Ahrens, Sean (Sandy) Moran, Tammy (Robert) Christman, Kelly (Jesse) Case, Jolene (Kennon) James, Jaclyn Ackerman and a host of devoted family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis, TX. Condolences may be left at www.shmfh.com .