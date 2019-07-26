David Carl Lea died peacefully in his sleep on July 19, 2019, while on vacation in the beautiful mountains of Colorado.

David was born on May 5, 1952, in Boulder, CO, to Kenneth and Doris Lea. His family moved around a few times, first to Decatur, AL, then to Raleigh, NC, before his parents permanently settled in Pensacola, FL. In 1970, David moved to North Carolina to attend college at North Carolina State University and graduated in1974 with honors with a degree in mechanical engineering. David married his college sweetheart in 1974, Anne Sharrett. He took a job with Celanese Chemicals where he would remain his entire career. Anne and David lived in Florence, SC, and then Charlotte, NC. They started a family in Charlotte when David Carl Lea, Jr made them first-time parents on September 8, 1980. They then moved to Salisbury, NC, and younger brother Alan Joseph Lea was born on September 8, 1983. In 1992, David was transferred to Corpus Christi, TX. While they only planned to stay in Corpus Christi for a few years, David ended up staying there the rest of his career. David and his family did briefly move to Singapore for a brief two-year stint. In 2016, a few years after retiring, David and Anne moved to Lake Conroe (Montgomery, TX), to be closer to their grown children and new granddaughter.

David was an avid tennis player in Corpus Christi. During retired life, he stepped back from some of his tennis and played pickleball daily. David and Anne were married for 45 years and shared a special bond. He also took such great delight in spending time with all of his family, especially his three grandchildren. David is survived by his wife Anne of 45 years; his son David "Carl" Lea Jr, and wife Sarah, their children Anna Grace and Caroline Elizabeth; his son Alan Joseph Lea, wife Vera and their son Charles "Cooper". He is also survived by his sisters Carolyn Lea; Tricia Lea and husband Alvin Young; his brother Rob Lea and wife Seale. David was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Doris Lea. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of The Woodlands United Methodist Church on August 2, at 2 pm with a reception at the church afterwards. David's family will sprinkle his ashes over the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina in August. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , ALS association, or a .