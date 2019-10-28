David Thomas "Pa" Norton Sr., 79, was born February 20, 1940 in Shreveport, Louisiana, and passed away peacefully Saturday October 26, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas surrounded by family. David has been a resident of Conroe for the majority of his life, where he and his wife of 58 years raised their family.

He was a business owner in the advertising and printing industry, as well as a mini storage facility. Over the course of his life he was very active in CAYB with his sons and many others whom he coached. He enjoyed golfing at Conroe Country Club, hunting in the hill country, fishing, and most importantly, family gatherings. He was also an active member of the Montgomery County Early Ford V8 Club. He always had the perfect joke for every occasion

David is preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Mae Norton, Father, David Eugene Norton, Sister, Mary Ellen Norton, & brother Glen D. Norton.

David is survived by his wife Marcella Norton, Daughter Ginna Moore and husband Tommy. Son, David Norton Jr., Son Stephen Norton and Cassandra McBryde, Son Matt Norton. Grandchildren Brittany Brasher and Husband Justin, Cody Moore and Wife Maggie, Cali Hudson and husband Chad, Lauren Biggers and husband Braden, Garet Norton and fiancé Mallory Huber, and Connor McBryde. Great grandchildren Turner Biggers and Griffin Biggers. Sister Debbie Avalos and husband Joe. Sister-in-law Polly Norton, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you make a donation to your favorite charitable organization. We would also like to extend a special thank you to all of the caring nurses and staff at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands hospital in the CVICU.

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Thursday, October 31 st , 2019 from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral service will be held at the Cashner Colonial Chapel on Friday November 1 st , 2019 at 10 a.m. with interment following at Garden Park Cemetery.

