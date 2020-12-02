1/
David Wayne Kominczak
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
In Loving Memory of David Wayne Kominczak, 63, of Conroe, Texas who passed away on November 24, 2020 in Conroe.

David was born on August 19, 1957 in Houston, Texas to Joseph R. Kominczak and Beatrice Michalk Kominczak.

David graduated from Sam Houston High School. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed both fishing and hunting. David loved animals and saved and rescued many.

David was predeceased by his wife, Roxanne Lamb Kominczak, parents, Joseph & Beatrice Kiminczak, and brother, Joseph Kominczak Jr. David is survived by his sister, Patricia Saunders and husband, Michael Y. Saunders; Nephew, Michael J. Saunders and wife, Marissa and their daughters Aviana and Isabella.

Due to the current pandemic a Celebration of life will be held when we can all be together safely.

If you would like to remember David any contributions to the Conroe Animal Shelter would be appreciated

Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroe Funeral Directors
1504 N Thompson St
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2210
Memories & Condolences

December 2, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia Y
December 1, 2020
I was very saddened to hear this news about David. We worked together many years ago and had still remained friends. RIP sweet David.
Pat D Therrell
Friend
December 1, 2020
My heart is saddened with my weakened flesh not being able to talk or text and just knowing I can't see you until I join you in heaven. My spirit eyes, heart and voice find peace in the true belief that you are with your beloved Roxanne and Miss Bea. Go rest high on that mountain Big Dave for your work on earth is done. I heard that song this morning on my way to work by Vince Gil and I felt your love. I'll probably leave another message here later or tomorrow... I like you as a person and I love (not past tense) you as my friend and brother. Jewels
Julia Dominguez
Friend
