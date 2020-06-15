Dawn "Donna" Duque 59 of Willis, Texas went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis, on Saturday, June 20 at 3:30PM with Minister Manda Holt residing. We will be following all CDC mandates in regards to the service and ask each guest to do so as well. Donna was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on October 31, 1961 to parents Barbara Bershing and Doug Geer. Donna was married to Ezequiel Duque for 12 wonderful years. Donna is survived by her faithful and loving husband Ezequiel Duque, beloved grandchildren; Felipe and Luis Juarez, Eliceo "JR", Kyle, Colby, and Madison Martinez. Brothers; Douglas Thursby and Charles Boardman and sister; Debbie Vargas, Honorary sisters; Lisa Guzman and Tina Rosales. Her most treasured children; Angelica Juarez and Eliceo Martinez, Sr. Nephews; Ricardo Cervantes and Jose Luna. Nieces; April Luna and Veronica Rodriguez. Also, very dear friends; Alma Averitt and Kim Collins. And so many more family and friends she loved. Donna is preceded in death by her beloved mother Barbara Bershing and father Doug Geer. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to her children's Go Fund me accounts. Don't mourn for me, remember all the good day's filled with things our hearts could share. There's nothing that can break our bond not even the sting of death. So, when you think of me know that with Christ our King there is peace at last. And one day we will all be together again. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.