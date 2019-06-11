Deane Leslie Sadler, III was born March 1, 1945 to Deane L. Sadler and Rebecca Harton Barbara Sadler in Little Rock, Arkansas and passed away on May 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas due to complications from a stroke. Deane graduated from Conroe High School in 1963. During his youth and young adulthood, he could invariable be found in the Conroe Country Club golf course, just like his father. In high school, Deane's golf team earned the Texas State Championship title in the years 1962 and 1963, and his passion for golf never waned. Deane's other passions included WWII history, reading, his Porsche 911, his animals, and most of all, his beloved friends and family.

Deane earned his B.A. at Austin College and then served in the U.S. Navy for four years sailing on the USS Guadalcanal, most notably retrieving the Apollo in 1969. After discharge, Deane and his family moved to Houston. He began working at the Texas Medical Center and later earned his M.B.A. at the University of Houston. Deane established his own marketing research firm, Sadler Marketing Research, working for firms such as Ogilvy and Mather and Shell Oil.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah, his daughter Jennifer Sadler Peterson and her husband, Bryn, his son Benjamin Deane Sadler, his grandchildren, Bryn R. Peterson, Soren Peterson, and Max Peterson, his brother, Alan Barber Sadler and wife Mimi, and nieces and nephews, Annie Bradbury, Ginna Koury, John Sadler, and Will Sadler.

The family invites those who would like to remember Deane to a memorial at Metcalf Funeral Directors in Conroe, Texas at 11:30 Saturday, June 15, 2019 with Sam Cable Officiating. Flowers can be sent to Metcalf Funeral Directors or donations can be made to the .