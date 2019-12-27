Deanna Gregory joined the angels December 24, 2019. She was born March 21, 1965 to Willie and Elizabeth Gregory in Conroe, TX.

Deanna loved to smile. Her smile was so beautiful and sincere, it would light up the room and your soul. She loved playing with her dolls, doing puzzles, playing Connect Four, and having her nails painted. Deanna loved to color and enjoyed visiting and sharing her masterpieces with her friends at Park Manor in Conroe or anyone else.

Deanna was preceded in death by her daddy William Gregory, her grandparents Louis and Sophie Yorek and Stash and Alice Gregory, along with her nephew Chad Crooks.

Deanna is survived by her mother Elizabeth Gregory; sisters and brothers-in-law, Belinda and Patrick Conley of Willis and Theresa and Joe Hiesel of Magnolia; her nieces Shannelle Fuller and husband Aaron, Hunter Rhone and fiancé' Ethan Whatley; nephew Ryan Calfee and wife Julisa; great nieces and nephews, Lili, Tristan, Hunter, Grace, Matthew and Paisley.

Deanna's family will receive family and friends Sunday December 29, 2019 from 5-7 pm with rosary starting at 6pm at the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis, TX. The Funeral will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10 am at the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis TX, with burial following at Shepard Hill Cemetery in Willis, TX. Written condolences may be left at www.shmfh.com