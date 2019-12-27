Deanna Gregory

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deanna Gregory.
Service Information
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Willis
10129 FM 1097 W
Willis, TX
77318
(936)-890-0454
Obituary
Send Flowers

Deanna Gregory joined the angels December 24, 2019. She was born March 21, 1965 to Willie and Elizabeth Gregory in Conroe, TX.

Deanna loved to smile. Her smile was so beautiful and sincere, it would light up the room and your soul. She loved playing with her dolls, doing puzzles, playing Connect Four, and having her nails painted. Deanna loved to color and enjoyed visiting and sharing her masterpieces with her friends at Park Manor in Conroe or anyone else.

Deanna was preceded in death by her daddy William Gregory, her grandparents Louis and Sophie Yorek and Stash and Alice Gregory, along with her nephew Chad Crooks.

Deanna is survived by her mother Elizabeth Gregory; sisters and brothers-in-law, Belinda and Patrick Conley of Willis and Theresa and Joe Hiesel of Magnolia; her nieces Shannelle Fuller and husband Aaron, Hunter Rhone and fiancé' Ethan Whatley; nephew Ryan Calfee and wife Julisa; great nieces and nephews, Lili, Tristan, Hunter, Grace, Matthew and Paisley.

Deanna's family will receive family and friends Sunday December 29, 2019 from 5-7 pm with rosary starting at 6pm at the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis, TX. The Funeral will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10 am at the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis TX, with burial following at Shepard Hill Cemetery in Willis, TX. Written condolences may be left at www.shmfh.com


logo
Published on yourconroenews.com from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.