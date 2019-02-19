Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Eldridge.

Debbie Eldridge, age 71, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Friday February 15, 2019 with her son by her side after a long battle with cancer. Debbie was born October 4, 1947 in Port Arthur, Texas to John "Herman" and Jeannine Villemez.

Debbie's nursing career took her to Hawaii before coming back to Texas as a pediatric nurse. She decided to go back to school to get her masters and switched fields to remodeling homes and businesses.

Debbie is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother Jeannine Villemez, son Jonathan Eldridge and wife Trezlynn, granddaughter McKenna Eldridge, brother Mark Villemez and wife Beth, niece Victoria Mueller and husband Matthew, and a lifetime of friends.

A celebration of life for Debbie will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.metcalffuneraldirectors.com for the Eldridge family.