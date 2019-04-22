Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Anne Chapman.

Deborah Anne Chapman of Conroe went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Born September 8, 1944 in Metairie, Louisiana, she was the daughter of the late Cora Lee and W.J. Smith.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jay Chapman; one brother, Patrick (Barry) Smith of Austin, one daughter Julie Herridge and her husband Ron of Montgomery; two sons Wynn Chapman and his wife Diana of Sugar Land, and Chris Chapman of Montgomery; and eight grandchildren, Hannah, Kyle, Jay, Abbey, Jaxson, Drew, Ashtyn and Jordyn.

Debbie grew up in New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta and finally Memphis. She graduated from high school in Memphis in 1962. She then went on to Baylor and graduated in 1966 with a BSRN. While attending Baylor, she met the love of her life Jay. They married on May 27, 1965 and moved to Dallas in 1966 where she worked as a nurse at Scottish Rite Children's Hospital. After living for a short time in Arlington, the family moved to Conroe in 1972.

Debbie and Jay would have celebrated 54 years of marriage at the end of May. They were truly devoted to one another and set a beautiful example for their children and grandchildren. Debbie had a huge heart and she was dedicated to her faith and her family. During her 47 years in Conroe, Debbie touched the lives of many through her psychiatric nursing and her Christian counseling at West Conroe Baptist Church. What a blessing to know she's now in Heaven to watch over us.

Services will be conducted Wednesday, April 24, at West Conroe Baptist Church in the Chapel. Family visitation will begin at 1:00 with a Memorial Service at 2:00. A reception will follow.

Romans 8:18

For I consider that the sufferings of the present time do not amount to anything in comparison with the glory that is going to be revealed in us.