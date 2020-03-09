Deborah Susan Hardinbrook passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning March 1, 2020 at the age of 65.

Deb was born in New York on October 24, 1954 and grew up in Long Beach where her mother Martha raised 5 loving children. She lived on the very same block as her husband Jim, attended elementary school with him, and finally said yes to a date during their sophomore year of high school in 1970. Deb received her B.S. in Speech Pathology from SUNY Geneseo while Jim served in the U.S. Air Force. Shortly after her college graduation, Deb married Jim in 1977 in Bangor, Maine then moved to Texas where the two started their new life and family.

A week prior to her passing, Deb was able to take the trip of a lifetime to Hawaii to visit her extended family. She reconnected with loved ones and spent some of her final moments on this Earth laughing and loving alongside her family in a place she cherished. These memories will never be forgotten.

Family and friends meant so much to Deb. Her door was always open, and her heart was always full when her home was warmed with the ones she loved. She was at her happiest when helping people, constantly putting the needs of others first. The Hardinbrooks helped grow a tight-knit community in The Woodlands, and Deb was an important part of laying the foundation. She was fondly referred to as a second mom by many baseball and neighborhood friends, and valued the beautiful and rewarding job of motherhood. Her kind, caring, and supportive spirit left a significant impact on her family and community. Deb embodied every aspect of an incredible mom and expressed her selfless and unconditional love freely and without discrimination. Deb's true calling was motherhood, and she was put here on this Earth to be a loving mother to all.

"Motherhood is near to divinity. It is the highest, holiest service to be assumed by mankind. It places her who honors its holy calling and service next to the angels."

Deb will be forever remembered by her husband of 43 years, Jim, and their children Jimmy and Brett (Chelsey), by her sisters Carol (Stan), Bonnie (John), and Shirley (Rick) and brother George. Deb will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13th, at 1:00 pm at The Woodlands United Methodist Church - 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive The Woodlands, Texas 77380. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America.