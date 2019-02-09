Debra Jo Reynolds, 64 of Conroe passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born May 20, 1954 in Houston, Texas to Joseph and Susan Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband John David Reynolds, her parents, and her siblings Barbara Napair, Denise Ray Sanchez, and Joseph M. Rogers. She is survived by her daughters Tina Reynolds and Christy Lujan and husband Joe, sons David Reynolds and Shaun Reynolds, grandchildren Joseph Reynolds, Brandon Smith, Austin Smith, Samantha Smith, Jesse Lujan, Megan Lujan, Devon Lujan, Chyann Reynolds, Clerra Reynolds, Gwen Reynolds, Ava Reynolds, Derek Reynolds, Dillion Reynolds, and Reece Reynolds, great grandchildren Avery, Amelia, and Wyatt.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 13 th at 2:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home as well. Burial will follow in the Garden Park Cemetery.

