Dennis J. Pustka, Sr passed away at home April 14, 2020, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and soon to be great grandfather.

Dennis was born in Shiner, Tx to Alois Pustka and Adele Pustka June 21, 1943 which preceded him in death, he was the 4th oldest of eleven children. Dennis was preceded in death also by his sister Adele Henkhaus, Johnny Pustka, Louis Pustka, Mark Pustka, Gene Pustka and Jerome Pustka.

After graduating from high school he moved to Corpus Christi and worked as a mechanic, after several years he then moved to Houston, Tx where he met his future wife, Mary Cline. He was then drafted into the Army and was sent to Baumholder Germany. After spending 2 years in Germany he returned home in April of 1967 and on June 10, 1967 he married the love of his life, Mary.

Dennis is survived by his wife of almost 53 yrs, Mary, of Montgomery, Tx. 2 sons Dennis Jr and wife Kathy, their 3 children Austin, Karly and Raegan all of Montgomery, Tx, Jeff Pustka and his wife Shara, their 3 children. Madison, Cameron and Cason all of Montgomery and would have become a first time great PawPaw in June. Dennis is also survived by sisters Irene Kutach (Julius) of Hutto, Bernice Kifer (Glyn) of Gonzales Evelyn Siegel (Richard) of Bryan, and brother Paul Pustka (Susan) of Shiner, and several nieces and nephews to numerous to count.

Dennis suffered for so many years from so many health problems, he fought the fight and was one tough guy, after awhile he was so tired and so ready to go to a new home where there was no more pain and suffering. He died at home where he wanted to be, not in a hospital, his family was with him when he passed away. You are there honey and are getting the best of sleep you have gotten in years and pain free.

Honey, we love you forever and always!

A Memorial Service will follow at a later date at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral home in Montgomery, Tx. You may leave condolences for the family by visiting www.shmfh.com.