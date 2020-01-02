Dennis Ray Dolan passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Dennis was born on June 17, 1943 in Louin, Mississippi to Otho and Alberta Dolan. He was one of 7 brothers. He graduated from Bay Springs High School in Mississippi in 1962. Dennis married the love of his life, Joleen, in 1964, and they created a beautiful family together in their 55 years of marriage. Dennis worked as a pipeline specialist for Diamond Shamrock and retired after 39 years of dedicated service.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Otho and Alberta, brothers, Ottis, Edgar, Darrell and Kenny, and beloved son, Bryan. He is survived by his wife, Joleen, son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Ginger, grandchildren, Hailey and Cody, brother and sister-in-law, Vernice and Barbara, brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Betty, and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at New Montgomery Cemetery at 408 Old Plantersville Rd. Montgomery, Tx. You may leave written condolences at www.shmfh.com