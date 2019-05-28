Dessa Lou Evans, affectionately known as Nana, age 87, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019, at her home in Willis, Texas with her family by her side. My Mother was born January 26, 1932 in Independence, MO., to Clyde & Emma Jones as an only child, raised as a Baptist. She married William A. Evans on December 1, 1950, in Independence, MO. She loved being an Army Officer's wife, traveling with their three children overseas to Japan and Taiwan and all over the US. She worked as a Sarah Coventry jewelry sales person, a Real Estate Broker, along with being a full time Mother. Mom truly lived life to the fullest, being a loving Nana to her only grandchild, Jennifer; enjoying life through simple pleasures like chatting with friends and family; playing bingo; casino slot machines; oil & pastel painting; dancing; watching crime scene tv shows & movies; American Idol and reading Murder Mysteries, which was a passion of hers. She loved telling stories about her fascinating past and had a witty, funny personality. Her smile would brighten up a room and her loving, gentle sweet nature touched us all. She is predeceased by her parents, Emma & Clyde Jones, her husband, Lt. Colonial Wm A. Evans, son's David Allan and Mark Lynden Evans. She is survived by her Daughter and Son-In-Law, Marsha Lynn & James Milsom, Granddaughter and her husband, Jennifer & Ralph Fiscus; Great Granddaughter's, Delayna and Megan Fiscus; Great Grandson, Jeremy Fiscus and his wife Tisha; Great grandson, Andrew Johnson and his wife Kelseigh; her precious Great Great grandchildren, Kyndal Ann and Karlee Lynn Fiscus, Landon and Presleigh Johnson; her Sister-In-Law, Beth Evans and many extended family members and friends. Pallbearers: Jim Milsom, Ralph Fiscus, Jeremy Fiscus, Broch Saxton, Russell Southard, Andrew Johnson. Alternate, Dewayne Robinson.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Dessa touched are invited to the viewing at Cashner Funeral Home at 801 Teas Rd. Conroe, TX 77303 on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Her Graveside Burial Service is at: Garden Park Cemetery, Chapel Mausoleum, which is adjoined to Cashner, at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019. To leave an online condolence please visit www.cashnerconroe.com