Dianne Kay Knupp was born in Ames, Iowa on Easter Sunday, March 29, 1959 to John Franklin Knupp and Jayne Rochelle Lautenschlager Knupp. She graduated from Conroe High School in 1977and married Dana Scott Empringham in 1982. Dianne completed her business degree at Sam Houston State University and worked as a business manager before finding her true calling as a teacher, receiving her teaching credentials in 2006. She began teaching at Grangerland Intermediate School in Conroe ISD in 2008 where she taught 5th grade reading, writing, and American history until her early retirement in May 2019 due to cancer. Dianne was a member of the Montgomery Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed learning about her genealogy. She also was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church for many years. Dianne died at her home on October 4, 2019 surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband, Scott, daughters, Laura Elizabeth and Katie Marie Empringham, grandson Dathan Empringham, granddaughter Baylee Striezek, her father and stepmother John and Loyce Rey Knupp, siblings Christine (Sorensen) Irvine, Daniel Knupp, and Emery Meadows, sister-in-law Carol Coffey, three nieces, three nephews, and a great nephew and niece. Dianne was preceded in death by her mother, Jayne Lauten-Borg. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 12 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1100 West Semands Street in Conroe, Texas.