Dolores Herzog Hoffart, 85, of Dobbin, passed away on Wednesday morning, January 15th at HCA Houston Healthcare-Conroe (formerly Conroe Regional Hospital) in Conroe, surrounded by her loving children.

A parish rosary was recited from 4-4:30 p.m. Sunday, January 19th at St. Mary Catholic Church, 8227 County Road 205 @ FM 1774 in Plantersville and visitation followed from 4:30-6 p.m. A funeral Mass was celebrated Monday morning, January 20th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. The rite of committal took place in St. Mary's Cemetery followed by a luncheon in the parish hall.

Pallbearers included all six grandsons Clint Branch, Eric Giles, Trey Hoffart, Reese Reissig, Ryan Reissig and Seth Reissig.

Dolores was born in Dobbin on Monday, October 8, 1934 to John and Rosa (Wagner) Herzog. She grew up in Dobbin and graduated from Montgomery High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1952. She married Frank Joseph Hoffart, the love of her life for over 57 years on September 13, 1952. Frank was employed by John Rosilier in his grocery store in Dobbin to help out with his families' expenses. Frank and Dolores were married one year when Mr. Rosilier died in September of 1953. In his will, Mr. Rosilier left the store to this young couple who began their business, Hoffart's Grocery, which they owned and operated for the next 54 years until the closing of the business on June 30, 2007.

Over the 54 years of business, Dolores became acquainted with so many people in all the surrounding counties who grew to love and admire her. All their customers became part of their family. She just loved people in general. Later in Frank and Dolores' business life, they added a meat processing plant which brought new faces and more friendships throughout the years.

Dolores devoted her life to her family and their business raising all five of their children in the store. She was quite famous for her "gift of gab" and loved visiting with customers and whoever she could strike up a conversation with. Dolores was most famous for her contagious and sweet smile that made you feel as you were an important part of her life. On November 24, 2013, she suffered a stroke but that didn't slow her down any. The only obstacle the stroke caused was her ability to carry on a conversation (which we all know she loved to do!) Dolores continued to live at home in Dobbin with the help of her neighbors and children. She also continued to do her weekly shopping at Walmart and attended any and every party she was invited to. Dolores had a wonderful life and enjoyed every moment of it to the fullest.

She was a life-long parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church in Plantersville; a life-time member of the St. Mary's Altar Society; the annual Labor Day weekend Bazaar "head honcho" for many, many years; and she and her family have been the bazaar money counters for well over 50 years that we know of and probably more.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; infant brother Thomas Herzog; and grandson Brice Cade Hoffart.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law Gail and Don Sowell of Anderson; Debbie Hoffart; Barbara Faughn; Lynn and Phil Deaton; and Carol and Jeff Reissig, all of Montgomery; son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Adrienne Hoffart of Dobbin; grandchildren Clint Branch and wife Diana of College Station; Brandi Waitz and husband Dave of Anderson; Ashleigh Krause and husband Tanner of Houston; Eric Giles and wife Brandie of Anderson; Reese, Ryan and Seth Reissig of Montgomery; Trey Hoffart of Austin; and Kaylee Smith of Montgomery; great grandchildren, Abbygail and Brooklyn Branch of College Station; Luke and Colton Waitz, Kami and Kallie Giles, all of Anderson; Jaeden Hoffart of Austin; and Mya and Tatum Messer of Montgomery; brothers John D. Herzog of Richards; and Darrell Herzog of Dobbin; sisters Linette (Tootsie) Mock and Aleen Mock of Dobbin; and Ann McDuffie and husband Charlie of Iola. A very special thank you to her caregiver for the last 6 years, Debbie Mahon-Aguilar and husband Manuel (Tortuga) Aguilar. Numerous other relatives and friends also survive.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in her memory be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or St. Mary's Altar Society, P.O. Box 388, Plantersville, TX 77363.

