Service Information
McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory
1703 Porter Road
Conroe , TX 77301
(936)-756-2724
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Living Word World Outreach Church
Service
10:00 AM
Living Word World Outreach Church
Obituary

Donal Edwin Granger of Grangerland, TX passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 90 at his home, on his way to work. He leaves his wife of 35 years, Bonnie Mizell Granger; daughter, Amber Granger Reynolds; two grandchildren, Jared and Ross Reynolds; cousins Darrell Granger, Wynell Woodard, Jerry Granger, and Doris Bodemhammer; as well as nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Born January 21, 1929 in Morgantown, West Virginia to D.D. and Josephine Granger was preceded in death by his parents and sister. Arriving at the community his grandfather founded at 3 years of age, apart from time in the U.S. Army, and colleges, he spent the rest of his life in the same community that bears his name. After graduating high school, Granger received scholarships to play football at Navarro Junior College, then Midwestern University, where he obtained a bachelor of science degree, as well as his teaching certification. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955, but his passion was serving students and athletes, where he fondly became known as "Coach Granger." Starting out his career in Cleveland as a High School Teacher and Coach, he formed long lasting mentor, and later friendships with many students and athletes. He left for West Orange, Splendora, Magnolia, and then came to Conroe to teach History until he retired from teaching in 1985. Acquiring land, rental property, running his father's Hardware store, and other business endeavors kept Coach Granger active and involved in his community. He also very much enjoyed serving as treasurer for many years for his church, First Baptist Church of Grangerland, and later as a greeter at The Ark Family Church in Conroe. He also served as chairmen of several volunteer organizations, but mostly enjoyed supporting the local schools in Grangerland. Services will be held at Living Word World Outreach Church Saturday, September 14th at 10 am. Visitation will be held in the same location Friday evening from 6-8pm. Graveside service will follow funeral service at McNutt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Athletic Department of Caney Creek High School in memoriam of Coach Granger. The family would like to thank everyone for coming to pay respects, share memories, and all the friends and family who have reached out to us with open arms and gracious words and gifts. We know his heart would be full, as are ours. Published on yourconroenews.com from Sept. 12 to Sept. 25, 2019

