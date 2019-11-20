Donald Allen Matthews, 91, was born in Houston, Texas on May 7, 1928 to Archie and Della Matthews. Donald went to be with the Lord on November 15, 2019 at his home in Willis, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite Matthews. Donald is survived by his children, Donald Matthews Jr and wife Kim, Elizabeth Matthews Wimberly and husband Donnie, Susan Matthews Jordan and husband Johnny; grandchildren, Donnie Wimberly Jr, Jason Wimberly, Brittney Jordan, Joshua Jordan and Caleb Jordan; great grandchildren, Alexis Ann Wimberly, Torrey Lee Wimberly, Tabitha Ann Wimberly and Bryton Allen Wimberly; great great grandchildren, Cameron James Wimberly, Aubrey Elaine Wimberly and Blaire Ann Romero.

A Celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas beginning at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local church or ministry.